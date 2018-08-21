Rolling Stone
Hear Disclosure’s Hypnotic New Song ‘Moonlight’

Lawrence brothers unveil second new single of 2018 as work continues on third album

Disclosure have unveiled their infectious new song “Moonlight,” the British dance duo’s second new single of 2018.

“‘Moonlight’ was written and arranged at Guy [Lawrence]’s house, sampling Swedish a capella group The Real Group’s cover of the classic ‘When I Fall In Love,'” Howard Lawrence said of the track (via Mixmag) “We wanted to bring some Disclosure deep house chords and basslines to the forefront.”

The Lawrence brothers turn the vocal sample into its own instrument, bending it and layering it around a hypnotic beat and bass line. “Moonlight” is available to download or stream on all digital music outlets.

In May, Disclosure released a single titled “Ultimatum” featuring Fatoumata Diawara, their first new music since their 2015 album Caracal and its 2016 three-song follow-up EP Moog for Love.

The duo announced in January that they had reentered the studio to begin work on their third album. At the time, Disclosure said they’d take a break from touring in order to concentrate on the LP, which is expected out in 2019.

