Hear Diplo’s New Trap-Pop Song ‘New Shapes’ From ‘Europa’ EP

It’s been nearly a year since Diplo released his last EP, California, but that’s not to say the super-producer hasn’t kept himself busy. He started co-hosting the SiriusXM radio show “Diplo’s Revolution” with fellow DJ Dillon Francis and Major Lazer bandmates Jillionaire and Walshy Fire. He also toured Africa (with Major Lazer), collaborating with local musicians along the way for a mixtape that incorporated Afropop and dance music.

Now, Diplo is paying homage to a different part of the world. His forthcoming EP, Europa, will feature European artists and club sounds inspired by his extensive time creating and performing in the continent. He teased the EP by releasing a single called “Boom Boom Bye,” a Francophone dance-trap song featuring French rapper Niska.

Diplo has now shared the second peek at the forthcoming EP, a new single called “New Shapes.” The dreamy song features French-British rapper Octavian, who recently won the BBC Sound of 2019 title, beating out artists Ella Mai and Rosalía. The fresh track pairs Octavian’s brooding vocals with a heavy trap groove provided by Diplo.

“I met Octavian at a party in London,” Diplo said in a statement. “We took a photo and I never thought I would see the kid again. Over the next six months I kept hearing his name and seeing him on great songs… Finally, he was stuck in L.A. for a while and it was easy to pull up on him. After a few weeks we nailed this song and I’m glad it gets to finally see the light of day.”

Europa, Diplo’s forthcoming EP, will be available everywhere on February 22nd. “New Shapes” is out now on all streaming platforms. An accompanying lyric video for the track is on Youtube.