Hear Diplo, Sia, Labrinth Supergroup Seek Solace on New Song 'Thunderclouds'

LSD unveils third track from upcoming debut album

LSD, the new supergroup featuring U.K. singer Labrinth, Sia and Diplo, seek solace beneath an ominous sky on their new song, “Thunderclouds.”

“Thunderclouds” finds Sia and Labrinth singing over a Diplo beat that’s centered around a soulful blend of guitars and horns yet simultaneously crackling with contemporary dance and electronic influences. During the chorus Sia belts, “Our house is burning/ When you’re raising hell/ Here in the ashes your soul cries out/ But don’t be afraid of these thunderclouds.”

“Thunderclouds” follows previously released LSD singles “Genius” and “Audio.” The group is reportedly prepping their debut studio album, which will arrive later this year.

Sia has collaborated with both of her LSD bandmates in the past, most recently partnering with Labrinth on “To Be Human,” her contribution to the Wonder Woman soundtrack. Diplo and Sia worked together on the original version of “Elastic Heart,” which appeared on the Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack.

