Hear Diplo, Sia, Labrinth Supergroup Seek Solace on New Song ‘Thunderclouds’

LSD, the new supergroup featuring U.K. singer Labrinth, Sia and Diplo, seek solace beneath an ominous sky on their new song, “Thunderclouds.”

“Thunderclouds” finds Sia and Labrinth singing over a Diplo beat that’s centered around a soulful blend of guitars and horns yet simultaneously crackling with contemporary dance and electronic influences. During the chorus Sia belts, “Our house is burning/ When you’re raising hell/ Here in the ashes your soul cries out/ But don’t be afraid of these thunderclouds.”

“Thunderclouds” follows previously released LSD singles “Genius” and “Audio.” The group is reportedly prepping their debut studio album, which will arrive later this year.