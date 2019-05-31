Hear Diplo, Herve Pagez, Charli XCX Reimagine Spice Girls on ‘Spicy’

Diplo, Herve Pagez and Charli XCX teamed up for a new track, “Spicy,” which reworks Spice Girls’ 1996 classic “Wannabe.” The trio also dropped a futuristic music video for the song, directed by Reed + Rader, which features magical flying dolphins. The buoyant pop song replaces the signature chorus with a synth remix that swaps out vocals for distorted sounds, giving the track a dance-heavy reinterpretation.

Charli XCX’s most recent album, Pop 2, came out in 2017 and she’s recently dropped several collaborative tracks, including “1999” with Troye Sivan and “Blame It On Your Love” with Lizzo. The music video for “1999” includes a tribute to the Spice Girls and XCX told Rolling Stone that she’s been a serious fan of the girl group for years. “I don’t even remember the first time [I saw Spice World],” she said. “I literally watched that movie over and over and over again for three years solid! My favorite scene is the alien scene [when the Spice Girls] go to pee in the bushes, off the tour bus. They get lost in the woods and … these aliens [get] beamed down from a spaceship and one of them touches Geri [Halliwell]’s boob.”

Diplo’s latest effort is LSD, a collaborative project with Sia and Labrinth, which dropped Welcome to the Wonderful World of LSD earlier this year.