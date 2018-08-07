Hear Dilly Dally Brush Off Booze on Thunderous New Song ‘Sober Motel’

Toronto punks Dilly Dally unveiled a swelling ode to sobriety with “Sober Motel” off their upcoming album Heaven, out September 14th.

“Sober Motel” is a towering punk ballad that pulls off the classic soft-loud structure with a unique edge. The track is centered around the heavy march of drums, quivering guitar lines that fill the negative space between each beat and the vocals of singer Katie Monks, who guides the track with her serrated wail.

Monks said “Sober Motel” “is a celebration of sobriety, in the midst of an industry that is everything but.” She said the song was partly inspired by one of her bandmates, who was struggling with addiction, as well as the heavy-drinking lifestyle that accompanies life on the road.

“In a larger sense, alcohol is so romanticized within our culture,” Monks said. “Knowing that it can send so many people into a downward spiral, I wanted to step forward and do the opposite of that, and present people with a different image. All of this in the hopes that it would create a sort of protective layer around the band each night on stage (and anyone else who feels the same). A statement to say: Please don’t give us shots, we’re not that sort of band.”

Dilly Dally recorded Heaven in Toronto with producer Rob Schnapf. The record follows the band’s critically acclaimed 2016 debut, Sore. Dilly Dally will hit the road in support of Heaven this fall, opening for FIDLAR during their trek, which starts September 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.