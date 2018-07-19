Rolling Stone

Hear Death Cab for Cutie’s New Torch Song ‘I Dreamt We Spoke Again’

Track will appear on group’s upcoming LP, ‘Thank You for Today’

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Singer Ben Gibbard of the band Death Cab for Cutie performs onstage at The Fonda Theatre on December 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Death Cab for Cutie unveiled a hazy new torch song, "I Dreamt We Spoke Again," from their upcoming album, 'Thank You for Today.'

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Death Cab for Cutie unveiled a gauzy new torch song, “I Dreamt We Spoke Again,” from their upcoming album Thank You for Today, out August 17th via Atlantic.

The track is built around shuffling drums, an undulating guitar line and somber synth strokes that warble beneath Ben Gibbard’s soft, longing croon. “I dreamt we spoke again,” he sings, “It’d been so long/ My mind filled in the blanks/ I dreamt we spoke again/ It’d been so long/ Your voice was like a ghost.”

“I Dreamt We Spoke Again” follows previously released Thank You for Today track, “Gold Rush,” which arrived last month. The record marks Death Cab for Cutie’s first since 2015’s Kintsugi, as well as the first time the band’s core lineup – Gibbard, Nick Harmer and Jason McGerr – recorded in the studio with touring members Dave Depper and Zac Rae. Rich Costey produced the album.

Death Cab for Cutie will play a handful of festivals this summer before embarking on a North American tour in the fall. The trek starts with a set at the Life is Beautiful festival, which takes place September 21st through 23rd in Las Vegas.

In This Article: Death Cab For Cutie

