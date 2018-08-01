Hear Death Cab for Cutie’s Bittersweet New Song ‘Autumn Love’

Death Cab for Cutie released a dreamy new song, “Autumn Love,” from their upcoming album Thank You for Today, out August 17th.

The track is built on layers of guitar: a strummed acoustic, ringing electric leads and Nick Harmer’s high-octave bass. Frontman Ben Gibbard taps into a trademark melancholy, singing, “No more lighthouses to deceive me/ Just leave me floating on the open ocean and let the moonlight take me anywhere.”

The Rich Costey-produced Thank You For Today, the band’s ninth LP, follows 2015’s Kintsugi. Band members Dave Depper and Zac Rae, who joined after the departure of longtime multi-instrumentalist Chris Walla, make their Death Cab for Cutie studio debuts on the album.

Thank You for Today also includes the somber “I Dreamt We Spoke Again” and simmering “Gold Rush.” The quintet will promote the record on a North American tour that launches August 2nd in Salt Lake City, Utah; after a brief run that month, the trek launches in full on September 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada.