Hear David Guetta, Anne-Marie’s Lovestruck New Song ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone’

French DJ/producer finishing seventh studio album, expected to arrive later this year

HUNGARY OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by BOGLARKA BODNAR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9744284ao)David GuettaBalaton Sound Festival, Zamardi, Hungary - 06 Jul 2018French DJ David Guetta interacts with the audience during his performance during the Balaton Sound Festival in Zamardi, Lake Balaton, Hungary, 07 July 2018 (issued 08 July 2018).

David Guetta and rising British singer Anne-Marie teamed for a joyful new song, "Don't Leave Me Alone."

David Guetta tapped rising British singer Anne-Marie for his new song, “Don’t Leave Me Alone.”

The track blends snappy percussion and simmering synths, which build to an enthusiastic hook punctuated by piano stabs and hand claps. Despite the song’s uplifting melody, Anne-Marie injects her vocals with something bittersweet as she sings, “Even when you’re angry/ Even when I’m cold/ Don’t you ever leave me/ Don’t leave me alone.”

For Guetta, “Don’t Leave Me Alone” follows a string of 2018 singles that also includes songs like “Flames,” featuring Sia, “Like I Do” with Martin Garrix and Brooks and “Mad Love” with Sean Paul and Becky G. Guetta is reportedly finishing his seventh studio album, which is expected to arrive later this year.

As for Anne-Marie, the singer released her debut album, Speak Your Mind, in March. She’s set to tour North America this summer with a mix of solo shows and concerts opening for Ed Sheeran on his stadium tour. The trek starts August 18th with a gig supporting Sheeran at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

