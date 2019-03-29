Hear Ciara’s Upbeat New Single ‘Thinkin Bout You’

Ciara has released a new single called “Thinkin Bout You.” The track comes off the singer’s upcoming album Beauty Marks, which she will release via her own record label Beauty Marks Entertainment. Ciara announced the album and single via Twitter, along with a preorder for the new music.

Download and Stream my new single #ThinkinBoutYou TONIGHT at 9pm pst/12am est and while you’re at it…Pre-Order my 7th studio album #BeautyMarks available everywhere May 10th!!! pic.twitter.com/2omJ7VBXPr — Ciara (@ciara) March 28, 2019

The new single is a buoyant pop song with a hooky chorus and disco-tinged dance floor beat, and sees the singer reflecting on a missed love connection. “Wondering if I ever cross your mind,” Ciara croons. “Keeping you up in your bed at night.”

Beauty Marks is Ciara’s follow-up to her 2015 album Jackie and will be her seventh full-length. The singer previously released a track called “Greatest Love,” a groovy R&B number, earlier this year. Ciara will release a music video for “Thinkin Bout You” this week.