Hear Childish Gambino’s Breezy Two-Song ‘Summer Pack’

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, delivered his own heat wave Wednesday morning with a pair of tropical, sexy new songs, “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.” Collectively the duo make up Summer Pack, according to the labeling on streaming services.

Both songs are breezy and romantic, so attuned to sunshine and warm weather that both feel immediately nostalgic for the season they’re celebrating. Each features Gambino singing instead of rapping, a skill that made his Grammy-winning 2016 album “Awaken, My Love!” a critically acclaimed turning point in his discography. “Summertime Magic,” the catchier of the two songs on Summer Pack, will serve as the lead single from Gambino’s forthcoming album, which will be his first under his new record deal with RCA and most likely last under the moniker Childish Gambino, according to an interview with Variety.

The tracks are a huge tonal shift from his most recent single “This Is America.” The song, when taken with its arresting video, was a politically charged reflection on race and gun violence was debuted just after Glover/Gambino’s debut as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It was his first Number One single.

The last few years have been incredibly successful on all fronts for Glover. His musical milestones have been paired with a hit television show (Atlanta) and lead roles in blockbuster films, including young Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars prequel Solo and the voice of Simba in the forthcoming Lion King remake. Beyoncé will be performing alongside Glover in the remake as Nala.

This fall, he will be touring with opening acts Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples.