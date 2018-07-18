Hear Charlie Puth Cover Blink-182, Spice Girls, Lit on ‘Fallon’

Charlie Puth stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to hawk fake covers albums titled Charlie Puth Sings ’90s Punk and Charlie Puth Sings Spice Girls. In the process, the “Attention” singer performed piano ballad versions of songs by Blink-182 and Lit.

Fallon presented the sketch like an infomercial from his desk. He even had a mock up album cover to hold up before panning to Puth with his keyboard. Puth performed Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” first in front of videos of men skateboarding and a concert mosh pit. He followed it up with Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy” in front of neon, Nineties-alt album-esque graphics.

Fallon also previewed the (also fake) album Charlie Puth Sings Spice Girls, which had Puth covering “Wannabe” by the girl group.

In May, Puth released his sophomore album Voicenotes. It features the hit single “Attention” which topped off at Number Five on the Hot 100. He’s currently on tour in support of Voicenotes with Hailee Steinfeld as his opening act.