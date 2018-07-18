Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Cardi B, Sammy Hagar, Gucci Mane, Toby Keith to Headline Arkansas' New 'MusicFest' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Charlie Puth Cover Blink-182, Spice Girls, Lit on ‘Fallon’

Singer-songwriter performed fake album infomercial on ‘The Tonight Show’

By
Brittany Spanos

Reporter

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0897 -- Pictured: Guest Charlie Puth performs on July 17, 2018 -- (Photo by: NBC)

NBC

Charlie Puth stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to hawk fake covers albums titled Charlie Puth Sings ’90s Punk and Charlie Puth Sings Spice Girls. In the process, the “Attention” singer performed piano ballad versions of songs by Blink-182 and Lit.

Fallon presented the sketch like an infomercial from his desk. He even had a mock up album cover to hold up before panning to Puth with his keyboard. Puth performed Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” first in front of videos of men skateboarding and a concert mosh pit. He followed it up with Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy” in front of neon, Nineties-alt album-esque graphics.

Fallon also previewed the (also fake) album Charlie Puth Sings Spice Girls, which had Puth covering “Wannabe” by the girl group.

In May, Puth released his sophomore album Voicenotes. It features the hit single “Attention” which topped off at Number Five on the Hot 100. He’s currently on tour in support of Voicenotes with Hailee Steinfeld as his opening act.

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad