Hear Charli XCX’s Pulsating New Song ‘Girls Night Out’

Charli XCX is back with another new single, the thumping, club-ready track, “Girls Night Out.”

Sirens, street sounds and cheers open the Sophie and Stargate-produced song, setting the party tone before the booming bassline kicks in and Charli XCX sings about getting ready for a weekend out with her squad.

“It’s a girls’ night out/ Let’s have a girls’ night out tonight,” she sings over Eighties-flavored, sugary synths. “Don’t wait to live it up tonight/ It’s a girls’ night out” she continues on the hook, before she chants, “No boys, no boys.”

Charli XCX continues to make good on her statement that she would “release a lot [of] music this year and a lot of videos.” “Girls Night Out” follows the release of recently unveiled singles “Focus,” “No Angel” and “5 in the Morning.” Last month, the singer also appeared in Tove Lo’s “Bitches” remix video with Icona Pop, Elliphant and Alma as well as in Lil Xan’s “Moonlight” video.

Charli XCX is currently on the road serving as an opener for Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour alongside Camila Cabello.