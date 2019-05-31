Hear Charles Bradley Invoke Obama on Posthumous Track ‘Lucifer’

Innit Recordings has dropped Charles Bradley’s final recording “Lucifer,” a track created alongside his recently released single “Lonely As You Are.” The new track, recorded during the final days of President Obama’s time in the White House, was co-written and co-recorded with James Levy. Avett Brothers members Seth Avett and Mike Marsh backed the singer on “Lucifer” (as well as “Lonely As You Are”).

“Charles knew what he wanted to say and he said it quickly,” Levy said of the song. “He wore his heart on his sleeve. A true singer.”

Bradley wrote and recorded “Lucifer” and “Lonely As Your Are” after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2016, a medical issue that forced him to cancel a North American tour in support of his third album, Changes. He spontaneously created both songs in a home recording booth. On “Lucifer,” a soulful number with a spiritual undertone, the singer calls out Obama’s successes, wailing, “Obama! You’ve done what you had to do. Change the world!”

Bradley died at the age of 68 in September of 2017 from stomach and liver cancer. His posthumous album, Black Velvet, was released last November via Daptone imprint Dunham Records.