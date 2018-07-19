Hear Chance the Rapper’s Four New Surprise Songs

Chance the Rapper said he would be releasing an album before Saturday, when he performs at the Special Olympics concert in his hometown of Chicago, but then rescinded it via tweet. Instead, late Wednesday he offered up about an EP’s worth of tracks.

Earlier in the week, the rapper teased a follow-up to 2016’s excellent Coloring Book. “I’m excited for everybody to get that. It’s going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics,” he told Greg Kot in an interview with Chicago Tribune. However, the next day, Chance tweeted, “Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu[dio], tho.”

For now, in lieu of an album, he unveiled four tracks at once. The groovy “Work Out” houses melodic swirls while he sings about hope and the desire to maintain solid ground in his personal life. Chance recently became engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley. The couple share a daughter.

He continues the hopeful, romantically tipped vibes on “65th & Ingleside,” which opens with church-styled organs and features auto-tuned vocals as he reflects on his past and the weight and joy of facing new responsibility.

On “I Might Need Security,” a catchy F-bomb hook opens up the tune before he raps about his socially conscious status and takes on his detractors. “I ain’t no activist, I’m the protagonist,” he raps. “I don’t throw a cap in it, I fly solo like one cup in the cabinet/ The cab is the cabinet/ they trust me to land in it/ They call me the advocate.”

The playful, skittering “Wala Cam” features fellow Chicago rapper Supa Bwe.

Earlier this month, Chance the Rapper told Windy City Live that he is also working on a full-length album with Kanye West in Chicago this month. Last month, he teamed with Peter CottonTale for “Forever Always.”