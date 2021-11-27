 Chance The Rapper, Dionne Warwick Team Up on 'Nothing's Impossible' - Rolling Stone
Hear Chance The Rapper Team Up With Soul Legend Dionne Warwick on New Song ‘Nothing’s Impossible’

The duo’s inspiring single will raise money for charities

Chance The Rapper and soul icon Dionne Warwick have joined forces for a new song “Nothing’s Impossible.”

The inspiring duet features Warwick’s breathy vocals juxtaposed with uplifting verses from Chance.

The duo’s track materialized after one of Warwick’s kooky tweets last December where the pop legend wrote, “Hi @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last year, Chance admitted he was shocked Warwick knew who he was and revealed that they were indeed working on a song together. “She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life,” he said. “It’s all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame.”

On Friday, the octogenarian singer shared news of the song’s release and said she was “so excited” about it.

Warwick further explained in the video how the track came to fruition: “Not Impossible organization is how I got involved with this and felt that if I could be of some service to them with my talent, as I always think, then why not?”

The proceeds from “Nothing’s Impossible” will go to charities of the artists’ choosing: SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Impossible.

