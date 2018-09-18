Hear Chainsmokers Tap Kelsea Ballerini for Lovestruck ‘This Feeling’

Rolling Stone
The Chainsmokers tapped country singer Kelsea Ballerini for a new lovestruck song, “This Feeling.”

The track pairs the Chainsmokers’ characteristic synth-pop stomp with a spirited acoustic guitar. Ballerini and Drew Taggart split vocal duties as they sing about following one’s heart, not the advice of friends, when it comes to a fledgling relationship. “They tell me think with my head/ Not that thing in my chest/ Got their hands at my neck this time,” Taggert and Ballerini sing as the chorus builds. “But you’re the one that I want/ If that’s really so wrong/ Then they don’t know what this feeling is like.”

“This Feeling” is the latest in a string of Chainsmokers singles that will reportedly appear on the duo’s next album, Sick Boy. Neither a release date nor a track list have been released, though the group’s recent tracks include “Side Effects,” featuring Emily Warren, “You Owe Me,” “Everybody Hates Me,” “Sick Boy” and “Somebody,” featuring Drew Love.

The Chainsmokers released their debut album, Memories… Do Not Open, in 2017, while Ballerini issued her second record, Unapologeticallythat same year.

