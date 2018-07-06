Rolling Stone

Hear Cardi B, Offset Join Lil Yachty on Takedown Song ‘Who Want the Smoke?’

Rapper’s new single also features adlibs from BlocBoy JB

Lil Yacthy tapped Cardi B and Migos' Offset for a new song, "Who Want the Smoke?"

Lil Yachty, Cardi B and Migos’ Offset join forces for Lil Yachty’s new takedown song, “Who Want the Smoke?”

On the new trap-tipped track, Lil Yachty raps about “Hotboxin’ in the whip” on the hook. Cardi B declares herself “the king of New York” during her fiery verse. “I run it, I run it, I relay the win,” she raps. “They talkin’, they talkin’, I’m taking it in/ I did not come here to make any friends/ Who buried the bridge and aren’t making amends.” Lil Yachty follows with his verse, spitting that “he’s never not strapped in my city, on my foe” and Offset shuts challengers down with his closing verse. BlocBoy JB also adlibs during the song.

“Who Want the Smoke?” marks Lil Yachty’s latest 2018 offering, and follows a recent collaboration with Valee, “Wombo.” In March, the Atlanta rapper released a new album, Lil Boat 2, while this year he’s also collaborated with artists like Gucci Mane and Steve Aoki.

“Who Want the Smoke?” also marks the latest collaboration for recent Rolling Stone cover stars, Cardi B and Offset. The couple, as well as the rest of Migos, appeared on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy track “Drip,” while they also teamed for “MotorSport” with Nicki Minaj. Last year, Offset joined Cardi on her song, “Lick,” while they also partnered for “Um Yea,” off the Quality Control: Control the Streets Vol. 1 compilation album.

