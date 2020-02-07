Hear Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘Expressway to Your Heart’ on New 2009 Live LP

The latest release in Bruce Springsteen’s ongoing live download series is a show he played with the E Street Band at Long Island, New York’s Nassau Coliseum on May 4th, 2009. This was the first leg of the Working on a Dream tour and it features many live rarities including “Kingdom of Days,” “Rendezvous,” “The Wrestler” and a cover of the 1967 Soul Survivors classic “Expressway to Your Heart.” The show marks the only time Springsteen has ever played it live.

Early in the show, Springsteen spoke about the connection between Long Island and his home state of New Jersey. “Many millions of years ago, New Jersey and Long Island were one continuous land mass,” he said. “So we are glad to be here tonight with our lost brothers and sisters and the E Street Band has come here tonight to fulfill its solemn vow to rock the house!”

Later in the tour, Springsteen began playing classic albums from his back catalog like Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, The River and Greetings From Asbury Park. At this point, however, he was still mixing it up, though he’d already abandoned the majority of the tunes from Working on a Dream. The tour also marked Springsteen’s final one with Clarence Clemons, who died in 2011.

Springsteen has not been out on the road since the end of The River tour in early 2017. He released the new LP Western Stars last year, but he didn’t support it with a tour. He is reportedly working on a new E Street Band album with producer Ron Aniello. When it wraps, he’s promised fans there will be another tour, though the timing remains unclear.