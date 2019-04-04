Hear Broken Social Scene’s Eclectic New Song ‘Big Couches’

Broken Social Scene has released “Big Couches,” the second track off the band’s upcoming EP Let’s Try the After – Vol. 2. The musicians previously released single “Can’t Find My Heart,” a swirling indie rock number, which will also appear on the upcoming EP. The new song was released as the 33rd installment of the Adult Swim Singles program ahead of the EP.

“Big Couches” distorts the band’s signature indie sound with Auto-Tuned vocal effects, but stays in line with their usual propulsive beats, shimmering guitar riffs and surging choruses, all of which are presented in an experimental package.

Let’s Try the After – Vol. 2, the second part of a pair, will be released April 12 via Arts & Crafts Records. Both editions of Let’s Try The After will be packaged together as a combined release in honor of Record Store Day, which takes place April 13.

Listen to our new tune "Big Couches" now on @adultswim Singles Club before it lands on 'Let's Try The After – Vol 2' on April 12th!https://t.co/TNmVpjKXUN pic.twitter.com/WNtFqdwmoY — Broken Social Scene (@bssmusic) April 3, 2019

Broken Social Scene co-founded Kevin Drew said of the new music, “The theme is to continue. Sickness, suicide, uprise, love, death, betrayal, hurt, joy, sex, communication, battles and divisions. Let’s just get to their after and start building again. How do we do it within the isolation of self prescribe empty popularity? How does the ego revolt? How does the heart win? Can it? Maybe after we will find out.”

Earlier this year, Broken Social Scene released a Valentine’s Day single called “Boyfriends.” The band will tour North America this spring, with dates in Toronto, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Seattle, before heading to Europe for a summer run.