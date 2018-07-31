Hear Boy George, Culture Club Preview First Album in 19 Years

Boy George and Culture Club unveiled an uplifting new song “Let Somebody Love You,” the single from their first album in 19 years. Life is out October 26th.

Produced by UK duo Future Cut, “Let Somebody Love You” is a breezy reggae-pop tune that crackles with rich horns, nimble guitar and rumbling drums. Boy George belts the lyrics with a distinguished edge to his vocals, singing, “I am fire, you are water/ Nothing we can do/ Love is revolution.”

“Let Somebody Love You” marks Culture Club’s first new song since 2014’s “More Than Silence.” That track arrived not long after Culture Club announced a reunion tour and album, though the trek was ultimately scrapped after a polyp was discovered in Boy George’s throat.

Now, Culture Club will resume their reunion plans with Life, which arrives nearly 20 years after the band’s last album, 1999’s Don’t Mind If I Do. Both “Let Somebody Love You” and “More Than Silence” will appear on the record, which is available to pre-order.

At the end of June, Culture Club kicked off the first leg of an expansive North American tour, which is set to wrap August 3rd in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The band will launch a second run August 28th at Artpark in Lewiston, New York.

Life Track List

1. “God & Love”

2. “Bad Blood”

3. “Human Zoo”

4. “Let Somebody Love You”

5. “What Does Sorry Mean”

6. “Runaway Train”

7. “Resting Bitch Face”

8. “Different Man”

9. “Oil & Water”

10. “More Than Silence”

11. “Life”