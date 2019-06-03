Hear Bon Iver Reveal Two New Tracks at All Points East

Bon Iver closed their headlining set at All Points East in London by sharing two new songs. The musicians played the tracks over the PA system as fans exited Victoria Park where the festival takes place. The titles of the songs haven’t been revealed, although some fans have speculated that one is “Hey Ma,” a new song Bon Iver performed at Bonnaroo last summer.

Amazing. @boniver just finished their set @allpointseastuk and are currently playing a couple of brand new tracks over the PA as people leave. pic.twitter.com/rganbYgPtS — Greg Cochrane (@GregCochrane) June 2, 2019

The band also directed the audience to a cryptic website called icommai.com via the stage’s screen. The website leads viewers to a series of blog posts, the most recent of which lists a series of collaborators. These include Moses Sumney, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Brad Cook, Psymun and Bruce Hornsby. The Hornsby reference may indicate Justin Vernon’s recent collaboration with the singer-songwriter on a track called “Cast Off.”

Bon Iver’s last album, 22, A Million, dropped in 2016. More recently Vernon collaborated with Aaron Dessner on Big Red Machine, which released a self-titled album last year.