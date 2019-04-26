×
Rolling Stone
Hear BJ The Chicago Kid’s Soulful Single ‘Time Today’

The singer offers a first taste of his upcoming sophomore album

BJ The Chicago Kid dropped a new single "Time Today."

BJ The Chicago Kid has dropped the first single from his upcoming sophomore album 1123. The track, produced by Dre Harris and J MO, is a groove-driven song with a retro R&B vibe. He told Billboard of the new song, “This is the song that you play when you finally have time, the song you play as you imagine having the time and the song you send to that loved one to prepare for that time. This song simply lets that person know that they’re never forgotten about.”

The singer’s debut album, In My Mind, was released in 2016, earning BJ The Chicago Kid three Grammy Award nominations, including one for best R&B album. He recently covered Ella Mai’s track “Close,” saying that he wanted to give a different perspective on the song. “I think it’s something really special about songs that can speak in a new, but nostalgic way,” BJ said in a press release. “This song did just that for me, so I felt compelled to offer the male perspective.”

1123 is slated for a summer release. The singer has not confirmed his collaborators for the album, but did tell Billboard, “There are so many details, nooks and crannies to this album that people will enjoy.”

