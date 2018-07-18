Hear Billie Eilish’s Dark New Song ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’

Billie Eilish plots domination over a “nothing town” on her brooding new single “You Should See Me in a Crown.” “Watch me make ’em bow one by, one by one,” she sings over blaring synths and rapid-fire hi-hats.

The 16-year-old singer adopts a quiet-loud approach on the track, opening with muted electronics and building to a choruses with a booming hip-hop edge. Finneas O’Connell, her brother and frequent collaborator, produced the Eilish-penned track, Billboard reports.

O’Connell, also known for his acting roles on shows like Glee and Modern Family, has worked on many of the vocalist’s projects, including every track from her debut EP, 2017’s Don’t Smile at Me.

Eilish has yet to announce or detail her forthcoming debut LP. “You Should See Me in a Crown” follows her recent Khalid collaboration, “Lovely,” featured on the soundtrack to 13 Reasons Why Season Two.

The singer has festival dates booked throughout the year, including several dates opening for Florence and the Machine; her next show is July 28th at the MO POP Festival in Detroit, Michigan.