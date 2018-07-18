Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello Looks Back at 15 Years on MTV's 'The Challenge' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Billie Eilish’s Dark New Song ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’

Track follows singer’s Khalid collaboration “Lovely”

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
billie eilish

Billie Eilish released a brooding new electro-pop song "You Should See Me in a Crown."

Griffin Lotz

Billie Eilish plots domination over a “nothing town” on her brooding new single “You Should See Me in a Crown.” “Watch me make ’em bow one by, one by one,” she sings over blaring synths and rapid-fire hi-hats.

The 16-year-old singer adopts a quiet-loud approach on the track, opening with muted electronics and building to a choruses with a booming hip-hop edge. Finneas O’Connell, her brother and frequent collaborator, produced the Eilish-penned track, Billboard reports.

O’Connell, also known for his acting roles on shows like Glee and Modern Family, has worked on many of the vocalist’s projects, including every track from her debut EP, 2017’s Don’t Smile at Me.

Eilish has yet to announce or detail her forthcoming debut LP. “You Should See Me in a Crown” follows her recent Khalid collaboration, “Lovely,” featured on the soundtrack to 13 Reasons Why Season Two.

The singer has festival dates booked throughout the year, including several dates opening for Florence and the Machine; her next show is July 28th at the MO POP Festival in Detroit, Michigan.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad