Hear Ben Gibbard Cover Frightened Rabbit’s ‘Keep Yourself Warm’

Celebratory cover album Tiny Changes: A Celebration of Frightened Rabbit’s “The Midnight Organ Fight” is out July 12th and Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has shared his version of “Keep Yourself Warm” ahead of the release. The emotional, ambient song get even more evocative in Gibbard’s voice, revealing the true intimacy of the lyrics as he croons “It takes more than fucking someone/to keep yourself warm.”

Take a listen to Benjamin Gibbard’s (@dcfc) version of “Keep Yourself Warm" taken from Tiny Changes https://t.co/4leEryXHkg pic.twitter.com/M9vOtL4h2j — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) July 10, 2019

Tiny Changes arrives in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Frightened Rabbit’s seminal album and features covers from The National’s Aaron Dessner, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, Sarah Silverman, Manchester Orchestra and more. Following the death of singer Scott Hutchinson, the band decided to mark the album’s anniversary in a less traditional way.

“We came up with the idea of asking some pals to record their own interpretations of the songs on the album,” the band wrote on Twitter. “It felt like a good way to celebrate everyone who had been a part of the last ten years of the band and we didn’t have to do any work ourselves! Every single person on Tiny Changes has been a part of our lives and Frightened Rabbit in a special way over the last ten years. We’ve shared studios, vans, bars, dressing rooms and probably even underwear with some of these people and that’s why this record is so special to us.”

The band added, “Scott was a vital part of bringing this album together and it’s something he was very excited about and worked hard to bring to life. He listened to and approved every track on there with us and he had already started preparing the artwork which you’ll see on there (if you buy it). This is a celebration of a record that connected thousands of people to Scott and connected thousands of people to each other and ten years on it is still managing to do it. Scott would probably have put in some joke here about when the album hits puberty and starts rebelling by smoking weed and getting things pierced. We’re not that funny so instead let’s just raise a glass, blow out the candles and make a wish.”

Hutchinson died last May. The remaining members of Frightened Rabbit have continued on since his death and Hutchinson’s family set up The Scott Hutchinson Fund to raise money for a mental health charity, which launched this year.