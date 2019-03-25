Hear Ben Gibbard, Craig Finn Cover Frightened Rabbit on Live Tribute Album

Frightened Rabbit have released a live tribute album in honor of late singer Scott Hutchinson. The album was recorded last December when a group of musicians, including Death Cab For Cutie singer Ben Gibbard and The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, gathered at Brooklyn’s Rouge Trade to celebrate Hutchinson’s music. Titled Tiny Changes: A Celebration of the Songs of Scott Hutchison, the album also features tracks by The National’s Aaron Dessner, Julien Baker and Kevin Devine.

Frightened Rabbit released the 25-track album for free to stream or download. The band wrote in a statement, “This night was not a night of mourning or a night of sadness but a celebration of an extremely special person and the music he created. Scott inspired everyone who met him, heard his lyrics or saw his art. We feel his loss every day but we are all in this together and we carry on strengthened by the support of the people involved in this recording and those around the world who have been affected by Scott‘s passing.”

They added, “We want to encourage people who listen to this to laugh, cry, hug and sing in your worst Scottish accent at the top of your lungs and keep the spirit of Scott alive in all our hearts and all our voices. While we’re alive let’s all make tiny changes to Earth.”

Hutchinson died last May. The remaining members of Frightened Rabbit have continued on since his death. Hutchinson’s family set up The Scott Hutchinson Fund to raise money for a mental health charity, which will launch this year.