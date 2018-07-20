Hear Becky G’s New Song ‘Zooted’ With French Montana, Farruko

Becky G celebrates intoxication – both romantically and with alcohol – on her hooky new single “Zooted,” featuring French Montana and Farruko. “The room is spinning ’round and ’round/ And tonight goin’ stupid/ I wanna wake up in the clouds,” she sings over pulsating synths. “Tell my friends I’m pullin’ up/ Put some liquor in my cup.”

The video, fittingly, finds Becky G and her collaborators hosting a wild house party filled with keg stands, beer pong and a climactic police crackdown. The vocalist croons and dances next to a car in the driveway, while French Montana pours drinks and Farruko raps his Spanish verse in the street.

“Zooted” is Becky G’s second single of the year, following the Natti Natasha collaboration “Sin Pijama,” which cracked the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

The singer-actress is currently working on two albums, one in English and one in Spanish. She released her debut EP, Play It Again, in 2013.