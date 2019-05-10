×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Weezer's Blue Album: 10 Things You Didn't Know Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Avicii’s Posthumous New Single ‘Tough Love’

The upbeat track comes off the musician’s upcoming album ‘Tim’

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Bergling aka Avicii

"Tough Love," a new posthumous single from "Avicii," has been released.

Sean Eriksson†

“Tough Love,” the second track from Avicii’s posthumous album Tim, has dropped. The buoyant, ambient pop number was produced by Avicii alongside Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir (AKA Vargas & Lagola), who also worked with the artist on “Silhouettes” and “Hey Brother.” Vargas’ wife Agnes contributed the duet-ing vocals with the singer.

In a behind the scenes video, his co-producers share that the track was 80% finished at the time of Avicii’s death in April 2018. The duo completed the song with the musician’s intention in mind. Avicii’s notes for the album included passage of the single, revealing, “This one needs to be a duet. Coolest thing would be a real couple. Or a couple that have worked together enough to be almost considered a couple!”

Tim will arrive June 6th, which also includes previously released track “SOS.” Net proceeds from the album’s sale will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, launched in March to support mental health and suicide prevention.

Related

DJ Avicii plays his last ever set before RetirementTennents Vital, Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK - 26 Aug 2016
Hear Avicii's First Posthumous Track 'SOS' Featuring Aloe Blacc
Avicii's Posthumous Album 'Tim' Arriving This Summer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad