Hear Avicii’s Posthumous New Single ‘Tough Love’

“Tough Love,” the second track from Avicii’s posthumous album Tim, has dropped. The buoyant, ambient pop number was produced by Avicii alongside Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir (AKA Vargas & Lagola), who also worked with the artist on “Silhouettes” and “Hey Brother.” Vargas’ wife Agnes contributed the duet-ing vocals with the singer.

In a behind the scenes video, his co-producers share that the track was 80% finished at the time of Avicii’s death in April 2018. The duo completed the song with the musician’s intention in mind. Avicii’s notes for the album included passage of the single, revealing, “This one needs to be a duet. Coolest thing would be a real couple. Or a couple that have worked together enough to be almost considered a couple!”

Tim will arrive June 6th, which also includes previously released track “SOS.” Net proceeds from the album’s sale will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, launched in March to support mental health and suicide prevention.