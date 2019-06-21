Hear Angel Olsen Join Mark Ronson on Sultry Track ‘True Blue’

Mark Ronson’s solo album Late Night Feelings is finally here and the release includes a collaboration with Angel Olsen, “True Blue.” The smooth, disco-inspired track describes the ending to a bittersweet relationship, very much in line with Ronson’s description of the album as a collection of “sad bangers.”

“I wasn’t sure what it would be like to work with Mark, considering we are both from different production worlds..but it was such a fun, organic experience for me,” Olsen said in a statement. “He gave me full reign to try things out — I even play a little guitar on the track (not that I’m a virtuoso player or anything). At the time I’d been listening to a lot of dark disco, specifically Nico’s dance version of ‘Heroes.’ I wanted to make something dark like that, but also something people could skate to. A true roller rink song. Hearing the final track back was so rewarding for me.”

Late Night Feelings includes numerous collaborations and guest appearances, including “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with Miley Cyrus, “Late Night Feelings” with Lykke Li, “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” with YEBBA and “Find U Again” with Camila Cabello (which was co-written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker). He also recently shared “Pieces of Us,” which features King Princess. The album is out now.

Ronson recently told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he first interned at Rolling Stone at age 12. In 1989, the producer convinced amily friend and Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner to give him a job. “I was such a big music nerd growing up,” Ronson told Colbert. “I would read Billboard and liner notes from the age of eight. I was a 12-year-old whose voice hadn’t broke, manning the phones.”