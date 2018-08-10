Hear Alice in Chains Channel Despair on New Song ‘Never Fade’

Alice in Chains cling to painful memories on their cathartic new song “Never Fade.” “Growing cold, try to numb my feeling/ Lose control/ All my friends are leaving,” the alt-metal band laments over venomous power chords. “Paid the price for all the lies I used to live/ Sacrifice for all the love I tried to give.”

“Never Fade” is the band’s third single from their upcoming sixth album, Rainier Fog, following “The One You Know” and “So Far Under.” The quartet recorded the LP with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Mastodon, Rush) and mixer Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool).

Guitarist-singer Jerry Cantrell recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the challenges of exploring new lyrical themes in a band that’s existed for decades.

“Maybe it’s a little hard because you have already said so much,” he said. “I can’t write ‘Them Bones’ again, I can’t write about my dad again. I can’t write about my brother again. I can’t write about that ex-girlfriend again,” he says. “But it’s easy to be pissed off about something. Stuff still makes me emotional. Stuff still makes me love. I experience things. I see people going through things. Shit happens to you. There’s still stuff to grab, but it’s challenging to me. It’s always the part where I feel I’m stumbling around in the fucking dark.”

The band recently extended their North American tour with a run of dates commencing August 22nd in Vancouver, British Columbia.