Hear a Snippet of Taylor Swift’s ‘This Love’ Re-Record in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer

Um, is it already time for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?! On Thursday, Amazon Prime dropped the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, a new TV show based on the Jenny Han book of the same name — and it features Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “This Love.” Swifties, get ready.

The seeming introduction to the new Taylor’s Version era mirrors the way she teased the release of her previous Fearless and Red re-records. (Remember, when her re-recorded “Love Story” showed up in a Ryan Reynolds ad?)

The “This Love” snippet also comes several months after Swift dropped her version of “Wildest Dreams” after it started going viral on TikTok. (Like “This Love,” the track was also teased in a movie trailer.)

As for The Summer I Turned Pretty, the show is set to follow Belly (Lola Tung) who’s in a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Although it’s a teen love story, it’s also set to explore “ever-evolving relationships between mothers and their children.”

Han, who wrote the book that inspired the show, also wrote the pilot and serves as a co-showrunner for the Amazon series. Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, and Colin Ferguson are also set to star in the TV show.

If 1989‘s re-record is its way, it’ll come after Swift dropped Red (Taylor’s Version), featuring the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and new tracks like “Nothing New” with Phoebe Bridgers and “I Bet You Think About Me” with Chris Stapleton, back in November. Swift’s first re-record came last April with Fearless.

Swift first announced that she would be re-recording her first six albums in August 2019 following the multi-million-dollar acquisition of her original masters by Scooter Braun.