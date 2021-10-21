Health and Poppy Want You to Love Each Other in ‘Dead Flowers’ Video

Health have teamed up with Poppy for the new song “Dead Flowers.” The track will appear on Disco4 :: Part II via Loma Vista. The follow-up to 2020’s Disco 4 :: Part I, the collaborative album features songs with 100 Gecs, Jpegmafia, Soccer Mommy, and more.

In the black-and-white visual for “Dead Flowers,” Poppy and the band are seen in the haze. “Dead Flowers/just another fix,” Jake Duzsik sings on the chorus. “Dead flowers/Love against my skin.” On the bridge, Poppy sings ethereally that she’s “learned from everything” before building to a cathartic screamed refrain of “I’ve seen you.” The clip ends with the command: “You will love each other.”

“Dead Flowers” is their third single of the year following “Isn’t Everyone” featuring Nine Inch Nails and “Anti-Life” with Chine Moreno, which appears on Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.

Poppy dropped her fourth studio album, Flux, last month.