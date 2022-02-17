Health and Lamb of God Collaboration ‘Cold Blood’ is a High-Octane Thrash Fest

Health have tapped metal heavy-hitters Lamb of God for “Cold Blood,” the latest single from the Los Angeles noise rock outfit’s upcoming LP, Disco4 :: Part II, out April 8.

The thunderous track, accompanied by an atmospheric animated video by Łukasz Rusinek, follows Health’s recent collaborations with industrial titans Nine Inch Nails and resident pop weirdo Poppy — both of which are also slated to appear on Disco4 :: Part II. Also featured on the album are joint tracks with artists including Zambian-Canadian rapper Backxwash and teenage post-punker Ekkstacy.

Disco4 :: Part II marks the band’s second collaboration album. In 2020, the group released Disco4 :: Part I, which included joint efforts with artists spanning a wide range of genres — including hyperpop groundbreakers 100 Gecs, singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy and hardcore industrial duo Youth Code.

Health will headline an album release show at 1720 in Los Angeles on April 6 before heading out on a European tour this spring.