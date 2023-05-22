Jackson Wang, Zedd, Rina Sawayama to Headline Head in the Clouds Los Angeles
88rising is getting ready for the fifth annual Head in the Clouds fest in Los Angeles. On Monday, the music festival revealed its lineup for the event, featuring a long list of headliners, including Rina Sawayama, and Jackson Wang, and a special guest appearance by Zedd.
Among the other headliners are XG, Niki, DPR Live, DPR Ian, and Yoasabi. Head in the Clouds is scheduled for August 5 and 6 at the Rose Bowl’s Brookside in Pasadena.
Tokimonsta, Grentperez, Autograf, Warren Hue, Keith Ape, Spence Lee, Atarashii Gakko!, and Zior Park are scheduled to perform at the festival. 626. Night Market is set to curate the food offerings at the event.
Tickets are set to go on sale on May 30 after going up for those who register for presale passes on May 25. General admission tickets for both days are $269, while VIP entry is worth $425. The “South Bay Surf Club” pass — which offers dedicated parking, a special viewing area, VIP bathrooms, and free food and drink — is worth $749.
A dollar from each pass sold will benefit Inner-City Arts, a Los Angeles nonprofit organization that ensures access to quality arts instruction for grade school students.
Artists like Rich Brian, Wang, and Niki have been staples at the festival since its founding in 2018. Since it began, Head in the Clouds has become a celebration of Asian musicians and culture, welcoming some of the world’s biggest artists each year.
The announcement comes just a day after the Head in the Clouds wrapped up in New York City for the first time, featuring appearances by Itzy, Raveena, XG, and Beabadoobee. Last year, the festival expanded to Indonesia and the Philippines for the first time.
