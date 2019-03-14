Head and the Heart Preview New Album With Pulsing ‘Missed Connection’

Folk-rock outfit the Head and the Heart unveiled a new song, “Missed Connection,” that will appear on their forthcoming album, Living Mirage, out May 17th via Warner Bros./Reprise Records.

“Missed Connection” notably finds the Head and the Heart embracing elements of pop, with light piano and synth stabs floating above swift drums and a chugging bass line. “Don’t tell me I lost a step,” sings frontman Jon Russell, “Criss-crossed in the wrong direction/Found myself in a conversation/From a missed connection.”

In a statement, the Head and the Heart explained that “Missed Connection” began as a song about how Russell met his girlfriend, but soon came to mirror the band’s own origin story, which began when they met at an open-mic night in Seattle 10 years ago.

Living Mirage marks the Head and the Heart’s fourth LP and follows 2016’s Signs of Light. It’s also the band’s first without co-founder Josiah Johnson, who amicably split with the group in 2016, though it does boast the return of keyboardist Kenny Hensley.

The Head and the Heart wrote and recorded Living Mirage in various places around the U.S. including Joshua Tree, Appleton, Wisconsin, Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles. The band worked on the record with producers Tyler Johnson and Alex Salibian, as well as engineer Ryan Nasci.

The Head and the Heart will preview several more songs from Living Mirage during a special lifestream of their March 21st show at the Belsaco in Los Angeles. The performance will start at 8:30 PT and will be available on the band’s Facebook.

Living Mirage Track List

1 “See You Through My Eyes”

2 “Missed Connection”

3 “People Need a Melody”

4 “Honeybee”

5 “Brenda”

6 “Running Through Hell”

7 “Up Against The Wall”

8 “Saving Grace”

9 “I Found Out”

10 “Living Mirage”

11 “Glory of Music”