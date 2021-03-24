 HBO, NTS Radio Launch Tina Turner Programming, Artwork Tied to New Doc - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ring Doorbell, Fire TV Stick and Echo Speakers Sale — These 3 Deals Are Worth Caring About
Home Music Music News

HBO and NTS Radio Launch Exclusive Tina Turner Shows, Art, Timed to Singer’s New Doc

The festivities kick off Friday with a five-hour block of Turner-focused programming on NTS Radio, and leads up to the premiere of ‘Tina’ on HBO this Saturday

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
tina turner HBO

Pat Johnson/MediaPunch/IPx

HBO is teaming up with online broadcaster NTS Radio for a two-day, multi-platform celebration of Tina Turner, tied to the singer’s new documentary film, Tina, premiering on HBO Max this Saturday.

Related: Watch TINA online on HBO Max here

The festivities kick off Friday, with a five-hour block of programming on NTS Radio dubbed “Tina Turner: Rulebreaker,” exploring the cultural and musical influence that Turner has had on fans around the world over the years. NTS’ in-house documentary series In:Focus will air a special Turner-themed episode, diving into the signer’s back catalog of early demos, B-sides and rarities.

The online music platform will also welcome special guests throughout the day, including artists like Arlo Parks, Kelsey Lu and Dawn Richard, who will each speak about Turner’s impact on their own music, while selecting favorite moments, songs and live performances from Turner’s five decade-plus career. British soul singer, Nao, will lead a discussion on Turner’s legacy as a pioneer for black female artists, while New York-based DJ Alima Lee will run through an hour of the best tracks that have sampled Turner, songs that have been sampled in her tracks, famous covers, and songs that the artist covered herself.

Related Stories

Ring Doorbell, Fire TV Stick and Echo Speakers Sale -- These 3 Deals Are Worth Caring About
Step Aside, MCU: Here's All the DC Universe Content You Can Stream on HBO Max

Related Stories

25 best rock memoirs
The 50 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time
'Baby, It's Cold Outside': A Brief History of the Holiday Song Controversy

It all leads into Saturday’s premiere of Tina, which features new interviews with the singer and her husband, along with Angela Bassett (who portrayed Turner in the biopic, What’s Love Got to Do With It?), Oprah Winfrey, and friends and journalists who have followed Turner’s highs and lows over the years. The documentary is being hailed as an unflinching look into Turner’s rollercoaster career, from her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Ike Turner, to her business struggles, and finally a career renaissance as one of the all-time greats.

tina turner doc hbo

HBO

HBO is hoping to stir up some social media buzz for Tina too, with Turner-inspired artwork (think Instagram story GIFs and images) created by BIPOC artists Reyna Noriega, Thaddeus (who created the illustration above), and Andrea Pippins. The images will be released Saturday, to encourage fans to post about the documentary’s premiere.

Watch Tina this Saturday, March 27 at 8pm ET on HBO, or stream the documentary online with a subscription to HBO Max.

In This Article: HBO, RS Recommends, Tina Turner

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.