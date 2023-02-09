The Weeknd Captures Sold-Out Musical Metropolis in Official ‘Live at SoFi Stadium’ Concert Film Trailer

California’s So-Fi stadium was one of the Weeknd’s most highly-anticipated stops on last year’s After Hours til Dawn world tour. He had made appearances in stadiums from New Jersey to his hometown of Toronto, but the three sold-out shows in Los Angeles were something of a homecoming for the singer. Marking the final concerts of the North American leg, after he had to cancel the original second night when he lost his voice mid-set, the Weeknd made sure all of the cameras were rolling to capture his musical metropolis for what would become The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium. The concert film will debut on HBO Max on February 25.

In the first official trailer for the film, a massive inflatable moon goes from blood red to cool blue as the Weeknd gets into character. Wearing a heavy trench coat and a face-obscuring mask, the singer becomes the centerpiece of an elaborately choreographed performance by dozens of dancers cloaked in red veils.

“Sacrifice,” one of his collaborations with Swedish House Mafia from last year’s Dawn FM, soundtracks the brief preview of the show. As fire blasts out from the stage and spotlights try to keep up with the Weeknd as he bounds up and down the runway, the crowd moves in unison with the music.

Last year, the Weeknd unveiled Dawn FM with an accompanying Amazon Prime Video special, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience. For the performance, the singer donned his signature old man prosthetics while exploring the album's conceptual theme of simulating a radio station playing while waiting to entire the afterlife. But to bring the sold-out SoFi Stadium performances to his global audience, the Weeknd opted to work with HBO, the home of his upcoming television series The Idol.

The Weeknd shared previews of the show on the big screen at the stadiums he visited throughout the After Hours til Dawn tour. Created by himself, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, The Idol stars the musician born Abel Tesfaye alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

“This is my first time even opening up to anything, because I had to spend the last decade invested in this project, the Weeknd,” he told Rolling Stone in 2020. “It really does consume me, so I’ve learned to step away from it a little bit, to miss it a little bit.”