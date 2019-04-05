×
See Trailer for HBO’s 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Special

The Brooklyn induction ceremony honored Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies

One week after the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony invaded Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, HBO has shared the first trailer for their annual Rock Hall special, which airs Saturday, April 27th.

This montage from the upcoming special focuses on the evening’s all-star induction and acceptance speeches: David Byrne welcoming Radiohead, Harry Styles introducing Stevie Nicks, Janelle Monae presenting “bold visionary” Janet Jackson, the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs on the Zombies, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor inducting Roxy Music and Trent Reznor celebrating the Cure.

The preview also shares a snippet of the evening’s epic musical performances, including the all-star rendition of “All the Young Dudes” featuring Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter that concluded the induction ceremony’s festivities.

The 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will premiere April 27th at 8 p.m. EST on HBO as well as HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

