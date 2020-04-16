Hayley Williams Wrote ‘Why We Ever’ at Her ‘Lowest Point’

Hayley Williams has been steadily releasing tracks and EPs from her solo Petals for Armor project, culminating in a full-length album on May 8th. On Thursday, the singer shared her latest song, “Why We Ever,” along with a lyric video Williams filmed last fall.

Williams wrote on Instagram that “Why We Ever” was one of the first songs she penned for her solo project. “In Dec 2018, I bought Pro Tools, an interface, and some speakers and decided to learn something new. These moments are from my first go at it (we’re talking out of time/phase/tune… etc!…).”

She continues, “I was at the lowest point I’d been in some time. My sadness shows. Now I look back and credit this night as being the beginning of a new season of my life, where I hold myself accountable for learning to love better. I’ve let myself down a lot in love. This was the start of recognizing my bad patterns and acknowledging that I’m ready to grow out of them. Thank you @micahtawlks for helping finish and reimagine this one for the album.”

“Why We Ever” is the ninth song released from Petals for Armor. In February, Williams released the first EP from the project, containing the tracks “Simmer,” “Cinnamon,” “Leave It Alone” and more. Over the past month and a half, she’s additionally shared “Over Yet,” “My Friend,” and “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” a collaboration with Boygenius.