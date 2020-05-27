Hayley Williams Carseat Dances in ‘Watch Me While I Bloom’ Video

Hayley Williams dances it out in a car in the “Watch Me While I Bloom” lyric video, a track off her solo debut Petals for Armor.

Accompanied by photographer Lindsey Byrnes, Williams lip-syncs the track from the front seat while the duo dances to each pulsating line. “I’m alive in spite of me/And I’m on the move,” she sings. “So come and look inside of me/Watch me while I bloom.”

“I miss normal life,” the Paramore frontwoman wrote on Instagram while posting the video. “I miss interpretative carseat dancing. Hope it makes you smile.”

Williams dropped the three-part Petals for Armor on May 8th. Prior to its release, she released two EPs: Petals for Armor I on February 6th and Petals for Armor II on April 21st. “Watch Me While I Bloom” is the penultimate track of Petals for Armor III.

“This is the first time that I am seeing my name everywhere, and it kind of gives me heebie-jeebies a little bit,” Williams told Rolling Stone of her solo debut. “My name doesn’t look like a name, to me, that you would see on a marquee. I also feel like Paramore is half, if not more, of who I am.”