Hayley Williams Covers Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Smoke Signals’

Hayley Williams has released a solo acoustic quarantine cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals,” made in tribute to Williams’ friend/collaborator Lindsey Byrnes, whose father recently passed away.

In the caption of her video, Williams wrote: “For Lindsey…woke up today a lil heavy. didn’t know why, just some days are like that. But then realized I am inextricably connected to my friend @lindseybyrnes whose sweet father just passed away. One of her favs is Phoebe Bridgers so this self-serenade is actually for her since I can’t hang with her or hug her tight. Check on your friends and send them your love. Just because we are all isolated right now doesn’t mean we aren’t as close. Our connection to each other defies space and time.”

She added a post-script for Bridgers: “I’m sorry for butchering your beautiful guitar parts. And also, this is just a perfect song.”

Bridgers recently appeared as a guest vocalist on Williams’ new solo single, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” along with her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. She also sings on the 1975’s “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” and released her own single “Garden Song” in February.

Williams’ debut solo album, Petals for Armor, is out May 8th via Atlantic. She just released an aerobics music video for her song “Over Yet.”