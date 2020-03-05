Hayley Williams Announces Petals for Armor Tour

Hayley Williams has announced a tour for her upcoming solo project, Petals for Armor, out May 8th.

The Petals for Armor Tour will begin May 13th with a set of dates in Europe and the U.K., followed by a North American tour kicking off May 28th at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington. The route will feature shows at rhe Wiltern in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Steel in New York and a special homecoming show at Nashville, Tennessee’s Brooklyn Bowl on June 29th, which will also close the tour. British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks will support on all North American dates of the tour.

In her tour announcement, Williams wrote: “Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals for Armor. What a joke. I must.”

She continued, “This is a brand-new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this. The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me, songs I have never performed before for an audience. Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones, too.”

All preorders of Petals for Armor through Sunday, March 8th at 10:00 p.m. local time will be accompanied by a special presale code for tour tickets. Fans can also register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program through Sunday, March 8th at 10:00 p.m. ET to unlock the presale code. Presale begins Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 p.m. local time; all remaining tickets will then be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In anticipation for the full Petals for Armor LP, Williams has released a five-song EP, Petals for Armor I, featuring the singles “Simmer,” “Leave It Alone” and “Cinnamon.”

Hayley Williams Petals for Armor Tour Dates

May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

May 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

June 3 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

June 5 – Dallas, TX @ HiFi

June 6 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

June 8 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

June 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

June 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

June 22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

June 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

June 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

June 29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville