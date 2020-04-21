Hayley Williams Releases Second ‘Petals for Armor’ EP, New Single ‘Dead Horse’

Hayley Williams has officially released the second part of her Petals for Armor project. The five-track EP contains four songs that Williams previously released — “Roses/Lotus/Iris/Violet,” “Why We Ever,” “Over Yet” and “My Friend” — as well as a new track, “Dead Horse.”

“PFA II is the perfect interlude between where Petals began and where it’s going…. Part III isn’t far behind,” Williams wrote in a statement. “I needed these songs to help me get to a place where I could name my shame, take inventory of emotional scars, true friends, awful coping mechanisms and discover what I desire for my life.”

She continued: “The latest single, ‘Dead Horse’ offers strength back to a younger, weaker version of myself. I feel like all of this needed to be said in order to embody the kind of woman I hope to be.”

Williams announced her solo project Petals for Armor back in January, and released her first five-track EP in February, including the tracks “Simmer,” “Cinnamon” and “Leave It Alone.” She’ll be releasing the full 15-song album (including Petals for Armor Part III) on May 8th.

Due to ongoing travel and large gathering restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams’ upcoming UK, European and North American tour dates are being rescheduled for 2021. All tour tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates.