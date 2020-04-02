 Hayley Williams Gets Stronger on New Song 'Over Yet': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Steve Van Zandt to Debut 'Qoolest Quarantine Collection' on Radio Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hayley Williams Gets Stronger on New Song ‘Over Yet’

Track is the latest single off Paramore singer’s upcoming solo debut, Petals for Armor

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hayley Williams dropped a shimmering new song “Over Yet,” the latest single off her debut solo LP Petals for Armor, out May 8th via Atlantic.

“If there’s resistance/it makes you stronger/It’s not the end,” Williams sings over a throbbing beat, as footage of her posing for photos in extravagant outfits flashes across the screen. “It’s the right time/To come alive.”

Williams decided to release Petals for Armor in two EPs: Petals for Armor I and Petals for Armor II. Released in February, the first EP contains “Simmer,” “Leave It Alone,” “Cinnamon,” “Sudden Desire” and “Creepin.‘”

“I thought it best to start the journey this way,” she tweeted of the two EPs. “Some real heavy themes…let’s get this catharsis today, people.”

Williams delayed the release of the second EP due to the coronavirus pandemic but released the single “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” featuring the indie-rock supergroup Boygenius.

“This is the first time that I am seeing my name everywhere, and it kind of gives me heebie-jeebies a little bit,” Williams recently told Rolling Stone of the album. “My name doesn’t look like a name, to me, that you would see on a marquee. I also feel like Paramore is half, if not more, of who I am.”

In This Article: Hayley Williams, Paramore

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.