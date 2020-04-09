Hayley Williams Waxes Nostalgic for Her Pals in ‘My Friend’ Lyric Video

Hayley Williams is practicing social-distancing at home like the rest of us, but she’s still found a way to share a new song and visual for her Petals for Armor project.

The track, “My Friend,” will be featured on her second Petals for Armor EP, with the full 15-track album — the Paramore singer’s first solo LP — due to arrive on May 8th via Atlantic.

“My Friend” was released with a lyric video full of footage from when Williams was recording and promoting the album prior to the extended coronavirus quarantine. We see clips of her hanging in the studio with Paramore bandmates and collaborators Joey Howard and Taylor York (who co-wrote and produced the song, respectively), as well as scenes with her hair and makeup artist Brian J. O’Connor, who she referred to as her “ride or dye” in a tweet.

Williams released the first batch of Petals for Armor tracks in February, featuring five songs, including “Simmer,” “Cinnamon” and “Leave It Alone.” More recently, she shared the single “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” featuring backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus of Boygenius. (She also covered Bridgers’ song “Smoke Signals” this week.) While in quarantine, she filmed herself doing an aerobics workout to another new song, “Over Yet.”