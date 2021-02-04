Hayley Williams Teases New Album ‘Flowers for Vases / Descansos’

Hayley Williams has announced a new album, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, out Friday. The LP follows her three-part 2020 album Petals for Armor and, like its predecessor, was produced by Daniel James and engineered by Carlos de la Garza.

“This isn’t really a follow-up to Petals For Armor. If anything, it’s a prequel or some sort of detour between parts one and two of Petals,” Williams said in a statement. “The meaning of the album as a whole is maybe entirely different from diving into each song in particular. For me, there’s no better way to tackle these individual subjects other than holistically. The ways I’ve been given time (forcibly, really) to stew on certain pains long enough to understand that they, in fact, need to be released…indefinitely. I may never have been offered such a kindness; an opportunity to tend to the seeds I’d planted, to harvest, and to weed or prune what is no longer alive, in order to make space for the living.”

She added: “I wrote and performed this album in its entirety. That’s a career first for me. I recorded it at my home in Nashville, the home at which I’ve resided since Paramore released After Laughter. 2020 was really hard but I’m alive and so my job is to keep living and help others to do the same.”

Flowers for Vases / Descansos follows the release of Williams’ acoustic EP Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades, which featured acoustic versions of the Petals tracks “Simmer” and “Why We Ever,” as well as a previously unreleased song, “Find Me Here.”