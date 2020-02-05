Watch Hayley Williams Cover Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’

Hayley Williams stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and took the opportunity to unveil a cover of Dua Lipa’s song “Don’t Start Now.” The singer, who will release her debut solo album this spring, also performed her own recent single “Simmer.” Listen to the full performance and interview here.

This @DUALIPA cover though 😍@yelyahwilliams covered 'Don't Start Now' in the Live Lounge and it was stunning. ❤️ Listen back to her full performance on @bbcsound 👉 https://t.co/eISoVIalky ✨ pic.twitter.com/kpoap4A7p3 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 4, 2020

Williams will release Petals For Amour, her first solo effort, on May 8th. So far she has shared two tracks off the album, “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone.” “I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” Williams said in a statement. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals for Armor. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.”

She added, “I’m in a band with my favorite musicians, so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I’d hoped it would. Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with.”

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, will release her new album, Future Nostalgia, on April 3rd.