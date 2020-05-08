Hayley Williams Drops Zac Farro-Directed Music Video for ‘Dead Horse’

Hayley Williams’ long-awaited solo debut album, Petals for Armor, is out now, and to celebrate its release on Friday, the singer shared a vibrant music video for the track “Dead Horse.”

Directed by her Paramore bandmate Zac Farro, the visual takes some Eighties, Kate Bush-esque inspiration in its eye-catching lighting, costuming and color, as Williams recalls her past struggles with depression and feeling inadequate in her relationships. “Held my breath for a decade/Dyed my hair blue to match my lips/Cool of me to try/Pretty cool I’m still alive,” she sings, referencing her own “cool girl” image as the lead singer of Paramore for more than a decade.

Williams also shared a special message to go along with the album’s release: “Petals For Armor is very special to me and it encapsulates a moment in time that I am always going to hold dear. I learned a lot of lessons writing this album… some of them I am still learning. I wrestled with my rage, defeated apathy, and felt the full spectrum of my femininity. My stubborn heart softened up to let out rotted feelings and other feelings grew. I even fell (not dove) deeply in love, in spite of the fear that love could be hopeless. Don’t be fooled though, I am still a fantastical mess!”

She continued: “Our lives are never neatly wrapped up and tied with a bow. The stories are infinite, with pain and hope tangled up in each of them. I am fully surrendering these particular stories now to all of you, in effort to best live (and write about) the next ones… Thank you again for caring. You didn’t owe me that. I am full of love for you. Now, just enjoy the damn music!”