Watch Hayley Williams Revisit Deana Carter’s Angsty Single ‘Did I Shave My Legs for This?’

Paramore frontwoman covered the track during Love Rising in Nashville
Hayley_Love_Rising
Hayley Williams performs during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show at Bridgestone Arena on March 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Catherine Powell for Rolling Stone

During a performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Paramore’s Hayley Williams showcased a dynamic cover of Deana Carter’s hit Nineties single “Did I Shave My Legs for This?,” off the country singer’s debut album of the same name.

The musician appeared as part of Love Rising, an event to raise money for the LGBTQIA+ community, and was joined onstage by singer-songwriter Becca Mancari. The duo performed Williams’ solo song “Inordinary” before taking on Carter’s single along with the house band. Midway through the cover, Williams introduced her “best friend Brian,” a drag performer in a pink wig, who joined on vocals.

“I spent a lot of time during the pandemic playing the guitar again and reconnecting with that, and it was good,” Williams told the crowd ahead of her performance. “And at the top of this year I thought, ‘I hope I do that more in public even though it scares me.'”

She added, “What they’re doing with this anti-drag bill — and how really it’s actually just a distraction from all these other horrible things that they’re trying to pass here — it feels like we’re in a relationship with our city and our state that’s all give, no get.” 

Other performers at the event included Maren Morris, Julien Baker, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, and Allison Russell.

Paramore released their most recent album, This Is Why, in February. The band will embark on a headlining tour this spring, and are scheduled to perform headlining slots at Boston CallingHangout FestAtlantic City’s Adjacent Festival and a gig at their hometown-ish Bonnaroo.

