Hayley Williams Drops ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’ Featuring Boygenius

Hayley Williams released the first half of her solo project, Petals for Armor, in February, and was due to release the next batch of songs this week. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Williams has delayed the new EP’s release, and instead shared one song, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” on Thursday.

The new track features backing vocals from the indie supergroup Boygenius, the trio made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

Williams further explained her decision to postpone the EP in a statement: “I wanted to drop a line really quick to give an update about my upcoming album, Petals for Armor, and what’s going on with my music in light of the effect of COVID-19. I had planned on dropping another EP’s worth of songs this week but after a couple of days of thinking about it, I just don’t feel comfortable going through with that plan anymore. My reason being that just like everyone else, I feel a lot of anxiety right now.”

Earlier this month, on International Women’s Day, Williams had shared the lyrics to “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” on her Twitter “in honor of my personal journey through femininity, with its endless facets; and in honor of the feminine wonder that connects literally everyone and everything,” she wrote.

ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS features @julienrbaker @lucydacus and @phoebe_bridgers on backing vocals. they are just 3 of the incredible women who i get to know and grow alongside in this life.

can’t wait to release this song and more.

happy women’s day. 🌺 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 8, 2020

Williams’ solo debut Petals for Armor will be out May 8th.