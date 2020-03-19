 Hayley Williams Shares 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' Featuring Boygenius - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Hear Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge Team With Jazz Royalty on New Comp Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hayley Williams Drops ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’ Featuring Boygenius

Williams’ solo release Petals for Armor delayed until May 8th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hayley Williams released the first half of her solo project, Petals for Armor, in February, and was due to release the next batch of songs this week. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Williams has delayed the new EP’s release, and instead shared one song, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” on Thursday.

The new track features backing vocals from the indie supergroup Boygenius, the trio made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

Williams further explained her decision to postpone the EP in a statement: “I wanted to drop a line really quick to give an update about my upcoming album, Petals for Armor, and what’s going on with my music in light of the effect of COVID-19. I had planned on dropping another EP’s worth of songs this week but after a couple of days of thinking about it, I just don’t feel comfortable going through with that plan anymore. My reason being that just like everyone else, I feel a lot of anxiety right now.”

Earlier this month, on International Women’s Day, Williams had shared the lyrics to “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” on her Twitter “in honor of my personal journey through femininity, with its endless facets; and in honor of the feminine wonder that connects literally everyone and everything,” she wrote.

Williams’ solo debut Petals for Armor will be out May 8th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.