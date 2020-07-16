 Watch Hayley Williams' Acoustic Rendition of Björk's 'Unison' - Rolling Stone
Watch Hayley Williams’ Acoustic Rendition of Björk’s ‘Unison’

“Apologies for the crudely casual rendition,” singer wrote on Instagram

Angie Martoccio

Hayley Williams' Acoustic Rendition of Björk

Hayley Williams performed an intimate, acoustic rendition of Björk's "Unison" on Instagram.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In continuation of her self-serenades/amateur hour cover song sessions on Instagram, Hayley Williams performed an intimate, acoustic rendition of Björk’s “Unison.”

In the black-and-white video, Williams sits on a couch and jumps right into a later verse from the Vespertine track. “I thrive best/hermit style,” she sings. “With a beard and a pipe/and a parrot on each side/but now I can’t do this without you.”

 

“Someone asked me to do a Björk song a while back,” she wrote in the post. “I’d actually hoped to cover a different song of hers live this year but I guess that will have to wait until some other time…anyway, this one has to be in my top five — ‘Unison.’ Apologies for the crudely casual rendition.”

In May, Williams released her solo debut Petals for Armor, released over three parts leading up to its release. Her previous self-serenades/amateur hour cover songs include Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals,” SZA’s “Drew Barrymore,” “Lopin’ Along Through The Cosmos” by late songwriter Judee Sill, “Vertigo” by Jump, Little Children and more.

