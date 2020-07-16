Watch Hayley Williams’ Acoustic Rendition of Björk’s ‘Unison’

In continuation of her self-serenades/amateur hour cover song sessions on Instagram, Hayley Williams performed an intimate, acoustic rendition of Björk’s “Unison.”

In the black-and-white video, Williams sits on a couch and jumps right into a later verse from the Vespertine track. “I thrive best/hermit style,” she sings. “With a beard and a pipe/and a parrot on each side/but now I can’t do this without you.”

“Someone asked me to do a Björk song a while back,” she wrote in the post. “I’d actually hoped to cover a different song of hers live this year but I guess that will have to wait until some other time…anyway, this one has to be in my top five — ‘Unison.’ Apologies for the crudely casual rendition.”

In May, Williams released her solo debut Petals for Armor, released over three parts leading up to its release. Her previous self-serenades/amateur hour cover songs include Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals,” SZA’s “Drew Barrymore,” “Lopin’ Along Through The Cosmos” by late songwriter Judee Sill, “Vertigo” by Jump, Little Children and more.